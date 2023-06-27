Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJune 27, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Suggests Modifications to Delaware Privacy Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) submitted written comments and will testify Tuesday morning before the Delaware General Assembly in opposition to HB 154 unless amended. The “Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act” would harm businesses and consumers alike with increased data collection and compliance requirements that are misaligned with existing state laws.

In order to best serve consumers and businesses of all sizes in Delaware, CCIA recommends that lawmakers align language in HB 154 with that of comprehensive data privacy laws in states like Virginia, Connecticut, and Utah.

CCIA supports a comprehensive federal privacy law and understands that state lawmakers are acting to protect residents in their states and provide businesses regulatory clarity in its absence.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Director of State Policy Khara Boender:

“CCIA encourages Delaware lawmakers to consider modifications to align the proposed consumer data privacy bill with key definitions and frameworks in states with existing laws. This will not only help businesses comply, but also provide consistency to consumers and facilitate the ability for them to understand what rights they have over their data from state to state.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology

CCIA Releases AI Whitepaper, Hosts Expert Panel Discussion

June 27, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association released a whitepaper Tuesday to arm policymakers with a comprehensive overview of basic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies...
Read more
  • Privacy

CCIA Asks Massachusetts Lawmakers For Updates To Privacy Bill

June 26, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has submitted written comments on S. 148/ H.357 and S. 184/H.386, two pieces of legislation related to health data privacy and geo...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Telecom

CCIA Praises Biden Broadband Infrastructure Announcement

June 26, 2023
Washington – President Biden took further steps today toward releasing millions of dollars to build out high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas, announcing state fundin...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Trade

CCIA Responds to Canadian Parliament Passing The Online News Act, Bill C-18

June 23, 2023
Washington— The Canadian Parliament passed legislation that would require internet services to pay fees when linking to news content. The Online News Act, C-18, has now received Royal Assent and ent...
Read more