CCIA Suggests Modifications to Delaware Privacy Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) submitted written comments and will testify Tuesday morning before the Delaware General Assembly in opposition to HB 154 unless amended. The “Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act” would harm businesses and consumers alike with increased data collection and compliance requirements that are misaligned with existing state laws.

In order to best serve consumers and businesses of all sizes in Delaware, CCIA recommends that lawmakers align language in HB 154 with that of comprehensive data privacy laws in states like Virginia, Connecticut, and Utah.

CCIA supports a comprehensive federal privacy law and understands that state lawmakers are acting to protect residents in their states and provide businesses regulatory clarity in its absence.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Director of State Policy Khara Boender: