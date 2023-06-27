Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJune 27, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Releases AI Whitepaper, Hosts Expert Panel Discussion

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association released a whitepaper Tuesday to arm policymakers with a comprehensive overview of basic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and definitions as well as offer broad recommendations for approaches to AI regulation.

The whitepaper, “Understanding AI: A Guide to Sensible Governance,” emphasizes that AI is not a single technology, but rather a family of related, but distinct, technologies, each of which may be applied in significantly different contexts. The paper calls for considered, flexible regulation that avoids unintended consequences by following principles designed to foster responsible AI development.

CCIA will also host a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday, June 27 from 2:00 – 3:00pm EDT to unpack the mechanics and uses of AI technologies and discuss with experts how regulation can empower innovation while mitigating potential risks.

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA senior counsel for innovation policy Josh Landau:

“As Congress moves to create regulations to govern AI technologies, CCIA hopes this paper will serve as a guide for policymakers to craft rules that maximize the benefits of AI while reducing the potential risks. With smart regulation and governance, the United States can continue to lead the world in AI innovation.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Suggests Modifications to Delaware Privacy Bill

June 27, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) submitted written comments and will testify Tuesday morning before the Delaware General Assembly in opposition to HB 154 un...
Read more
  • Privacy

CCIA Asks Massachusetts Lawmakers For Updates To Privacy Bill

June 26, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has submitted written comments on S. 148/ H.357 and S. 184/H.386, two pieces of legislation related to health data privacy and geo...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Telecom

CCIA Praises Biden Broadband Infrastructure Announcement

June 26, 2023
Washington – President Biden took further steps today toward releasing millions of dollars to build out high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas, announcing state fundin...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Trade

CCIA Responds to Canadian Parliament Passing The Online News Act, Bill C-18

June 23, 2023
Washington— The Canadian Parliament passed legislation that would require internet services to pay fees when linking to news content. The Online News Act, C-18, has now received Royal Assent and ent...
Read more