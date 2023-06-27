CCIA Releases AI Whitepaper, Hosts Expert Panel Discussion

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association released a whitepaper Tuesday to arm policymakers with a comprehensive overview of basic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and definitions as well as offer broad recommendations for approaches to AI regulation.

The whitepaper, “Understanding AI: A Guide to Sensible Governance,” emphasizes that AI is not a single technology, but rather a family of related, but distinct, technologies, each of which may be applied in significantly different contexts. The paper calls for considered, flexible regulation that avoids unintended consequences by following principles designed to foster responsible AI development.

CCIA will also host a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday, June 27 from 2:00 – 3:00pm EDT to unpack the mechanics and uses of AI technologies and discuss with experts how regulation can empower innovation while mitigating potential risks.

The following can be attributed to CCIA senior counsel for innovation policy Josh Landau: