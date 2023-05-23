CCIA Agrees With New York Privacy Bill Goals, But Requests Further Amendments On Compliance Details

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today opposing New York privacy legislation that would set different standards and definitions than other privacy legislation that passed in eight other states. CCIA explained that despite supporting baseline privacy rules and the intentions of the New York privacy bills, there are problems implementing New York’s S 365A and A7423 due to inconsistencies in definitions that would make it challenging for both consumers and businesses to follow.

CCIA supports a comprehensive federal privacy law and understands that state lawmakers are acting to protect residents in their states and provide businesses regulatory clarity in its absence.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: