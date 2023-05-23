CCIA Agrees With New York Privacy Bill Goals, But Requests Further Amendments On Compliance Details

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today opposing New York privacy legislation that would set different standards and definitions than other privacy legislation that passed in eight other states. CCIA explained that despite supporting baseline privacy rules and the intentions of the New York privacy bills, there are problems implementing New York’s S 365A and A7423 due to inconsistencies in definitions that would make it challenging for both consumers and businesses to follow.
CCIA supports a comprehensive federal privacy law and understands that state lawmakers are acting to protect residents in their states and provide businesses regulatory clarity in its absence.
The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:
“As New York lawmakers consider legislation to better protect data privacy, the tech industry encourages policymakers to look toward other states with enacted laws like Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia. This would allow quicker implementation that would give consumers and businesses more consistency in what to expect as data crosses state lines. Without more clarity and commonality to what is typically being done in other states the one year time frame to achieve compliance is unfortunately not reasonable for many covered businesses. We share the goals of this legislation and look forward to working with legislators on the technical details to best achieve better online privacy protections in a timely manner.”