Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedMay 23, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement Following Initial Conclusions on U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade

Washington – The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced that they concluded negotiations on the first part of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade. The first agreement under the initiative covers the areas of customs administration and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, services domestic regulation, anti corruption, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

USTR indicated that they will commence negotiations on additional trade areas set forth in the initiative’s negotiating mandate, which included digital trade and standards. 

Last June, the Biden administration announced the launch of the economic and trade partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan to “advance and deepen the important U.S.-Taiwan economic and trade relationship.” The initiative seeks to reach agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes in 11 trade areas. The outcomes announced today indicate some of these areas are still being negotiated.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative detailing recommendations on priorities for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: 

“CCIA congratulates parties for the success in concluding negotiations on important elements of the U.S-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade. The customs chapter stands to further facilitate trade in electronic-enabled commerce, including through new provisions on e-invoicing as well as long standing rules to reduce customs formalities, to the benefit of small sellers. Further, shared commitments to follow good regulatory practices will ensure regulatory environments in both markets can lead to mutually beneficial investment. 

Looking ahead, CCIA encourages continued negotiations on the development of enforceable digital rules through the next stage of this initiative that will set a benchmark for trusted, resilient and open markets, to better serve consumers and businesses in both economies.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Agrees With New York Privacy Bill Goals, But Requests Further Amendments On Compliance Details

May 23, 2023
Washington –  The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today opposing New York privacy legislation that would set different standards and definitions than other pri...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Submits Comments, Testifies Against Harmful Maine Privacy Bills

May 22, 2023
Washington – CCIA submitted comments and will testify before the Maine State Legislature Monday morning in opposition to three consumer data privacy bills, highlighting concerns around interoperabil...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Tax

CCIA Files Comments at Two Agencies on CHIPS Implementation

May 22, 2023
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments today with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Internal Revenue Service in their parallel ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Privacy

CCIA Statement on Irish Decision Regarding EU-US Data Transfers

May 22, 2023
Washington / Brussels – Today, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) published its decision on Facebook’s transfers of personal data from the European Union to the United States, ordering the...
Read more