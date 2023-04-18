House E&C Hearing Reflects Agreement On FTC Core Mission, Frustration Over Recent Activities, Staff Exits

Washington – A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee heard testimony from the Federal Trade Commissioners during a hearing on the agency’s budget today. Subcommittee Chairman Gus Bilirakis, R- Fla., opened the hearing with praise for the FTC’s mission alongside criticism for pursuing additional funding and authority outside of that scope.

Both Democrats and Republicans on the committee said they wanted the FTC to use its resources toward the mission Congress gave it – to protect consumers, children, privacy, and data security.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: