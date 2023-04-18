PublishedApril 18, 2023

House E&C Hearing Reflects Agreement On FTC Core Mission, Frustration Over Recent Activities, Staff Exits

Washington – A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee heard testimony from the Federal Trade Commissioners during a hearing on the agency’s budget today. Subcommittee Chairman Gus Bilirakis, R- Fla., opened the hearing with praise for the FTC’s mission alongside criticism for pursuing additional funding and authority outside of that scope. 

Both Democrats and Republicans on the committee said they wanted the FTC to use its resources toward the mission Congress gave it – to protect consumers, children, privacy, and data security.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We are  encouraged by the breadth of support from FTC commissioners and members of Congress for enacting federal privacy legislation to protect consumers. The FTC can best carry out its mission if it heeds the committee’s call to return its focus to consumer needs and consumer fraud – rather than pursuing cases rooted in novel theories against American companies.”

CCIA Joins Industry Statement Calling For Implementing Framework to Support Cross-Border Data Flows

April 20, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined 34 other trade associations in releasing a statement in support of the work by the Group of Seven (G7) countries to fos...
Read more

CCIA Files Comments On FTC Rulemaking Proposal On Non-Competes

April 19, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to the Federal Trade Commission’s proposal to ban non-compete clauses for workers. CCIA agrees with t...
Read more
  • Digital Economy
  • European Union

CCIA Research Center Analysis Finds German Internet Policy Wastes $22.25 Million & Over 50 Years of User Time Annually

April 19, 2023
Washington – A new analysis published by the CCIA Research Center finds that Germany’s Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG), which mandates user-generated content removal on social media sites, is ine...
Read more

CCIA Submits Comments To NTIA On National Spectrum Strategy

April 17, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments  with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in response to a request for how to best ...
Read more