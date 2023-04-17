CCIA Submits Comments To NTIA On National Spectrum Strategy

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in response to a request for how to best manage the nation’s spectrum.
CCIA asked NTIA to encourage the FCC to authorize the 12.2-12.7 GHz band for high-power, two-way fixed and mobile internet access, and to examine 12.7-13.25 GHz spectrum for similar expansion on an expedited basis.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce:
“Unlocking valuable mid-band spectrum will help bring 5G services to American consumers more quickly. Now more than ever, reliable connectivity is a necessity, and the recent lapse of the FCC’s auction authority forces us to rely on existing spectrum bands to bring emerging technologies to market in order to foster innovation and boost the U.S. economy.”