CCIA Submits Comments To NTIA On National Spectrum Strategy

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in response to a request for how to best manage the nation’s spectrum.

CCIA asked NTIA to encourage the FCC to authorize the 12.2-12.7 GHz band for high-power, two-way fixed and mobile internet access, and to examine 12.7-13.25 GHz spectrum for similar expansion on an expedited basis.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: