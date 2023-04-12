CCIA Unveils New State Legislative Tracking Maps 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association unveiled a set of state legislative tracking maps Wednesday to provide near-current updates on legislative content moderation, privacy, and antitrust proposals across the United States. CCIA is planning to update the maps at least weekly on Friday afternoons.

A growing number of state legislatures are considering various proposals that could significantly impact the technology industry. CCIA’s new tracking maps provide a user-friendly way to view the volume of bills by state and the current status of each piece of legislation – whether it has been introduced, passed out of committee, approved by a full legislative chamber, or enacted.

The following comment may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: