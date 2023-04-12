CCIA Unveils New State Legislative Tracking Maps 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association unveiled a set of state legislative tracking maps Wednesday to provide near-current updates on legislative content moderation, privacy, and antitrust proposals across the United States. CCIA is planning to update the maps at least weekly on Friday afternoons.
A growing number of state legislatures are considering various proposals that could significantly impact the technology industry. CCIA’s new tracking maps provide a user-friendly way to view the volume of bills by state and the current status of each piece of legislation – whether it has been introduced, passed out of committee, approved by a full legislative chamber, or enacted.
The following comment may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:
“We hope CCIA’s new legislative tracking maps will be a helpful resource to many and can assist those with a vested interest in the proposals’ potential impacts to the tech sector. State legislatures can move at lightning speed and it can be hard to keep track of where all the various proposals are in each state’s legislative process. The maps will be updated regularly with the latest information.”