PublishedApril 26, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Response To Senate Bill On Teens’ Social Media Requirements

Washington – Legislation introduced in the Senate would require parental consent for teens 13-17 years old to use social media, ban social media for those under 13, and require all users of social media to verify their ages.

The bill from Sens. Brian Schatz, D-HI, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark, the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act” is similar to legislation that passed in Arkansas and Utah earlier this month that requires consent for teens to use social media. 

Young people are guaranteed the constitutional right of free speech and this proposal could limit young activists and marginalized communities that are using social media to organize, speak out, and successfully lobby legislatures to pass new laws.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports the enactment of comprehensive privacy legislation at the federal level, and efforts to bolster media literacy and digital citizenship programs as established by recent legislation  in New Jersey and an initiative led by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We support lawmakers’ attention to this important issue and appreciate the importance of parents and younger users jointly deciding what is appropriate use of online services. Keeping young users safe online is a broadly shared goal, but this legislation could potentially hinder access to valuable resources, supportive communities, and important youth-led activism on social media.

“Mandates to verify user age without any basic certainty on what meets this requirement may result in depriving users of economically and socially valuable products. Age verification technology does not currently have effective measures to test age without more invasive data collecting mechanisms. These rules will result in compliance systems that retain even more new data on young people and adults, whenever a person signs up for a service.

“We look forward to working with the committee on compliance issues so that companies don’t need to overly censor or collect verification data to avoid liability.”

California Holds Hearing On Internet Link Tax Legislation

April 25, 2023
Washington – A California Assembly committee will hold a hearing Tuesday afternoon on AB 886, a bill that would tax links based on internet search inquiries. While there is proposed federal legislat...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Trade

CCIA Response To Push For US Commerce, Trade Officials To Stand Down

April 24, 2023
The following is in response to the latest pressure U.S. economic officials are under to essentially stand down on a key aspect of their roles—standing up for U.S. economic interests abroad. A lett...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Testifies Against Minnesota Bill Restricting Teens Access To Online Communities, Asks For Compliance Clarifications On Other Proposals

April 24, 2023
Washington – Minnesota is advancing legislation that would require online sites to collect additional personal data, including verifying users age and geolocation to comply with a slate of proposals...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

Nine Organizations Send Letter Opposing Florida Digital Legislation Ahead Of Hearing

April 24, 2023
Washington – Florida senators are scheduled to hear testimony Monday on legislation that would make it more difficult for businesses and nonprofits to reach local audiences with lower cost ad campai...
Read more