CCIA Response To Senate Bill On Teens’ Social Media Requirements

Washington – Legislation introduced in the Senate would require parental consent for teens 13-17 years old to use social media, ban social media for those under 13, and require all users of social media to verify their ages.

The bill from Sens. Brian Schatz, D-HI, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark, the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act” is similar to legislation that passed in Arkansas and Utah earlier this month that requires consent for teens to use social media.

Young people are guaranteed the constitutional right of free speech and this proposal could limit young activists and marginalized communities that are using social media to organize, speak out, and successfully lobby legislatures to pass new laws.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports the enactment of comprehensive privacy legislation at the federal level, and efforts to bolster media literacy and digital citizenship programs as established by recent legislation in New Jersey and an initiative led by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: