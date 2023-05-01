CCIA Leads Technology Letter to Express Concerns EARNIT Bill Would Make Internet More Dangerous

Washington – Ahead of a markup on legislation that would make it more difficult for online services to remove dangerous content, the Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to Committee leaders, signed by 11 associations and companies, expressing concern with the consequences of this approach.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to consider the “Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies” (EARNIT) Act on Thursday. The technology industry shares the Committee’s goal to eliminate the scourge of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) online. Unfortunately, as the CCIA-led letter outlines, EARNIT would harm internet user security and privacy, threaten strong encryption, and exacerbate the problems it purports to address while mandating no new measures to prosecute criminals who spread CSAM.

CCIA has advocated for legal certainty for companies to remove nefarious and illegal content for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: