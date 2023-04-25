PublishedApril 25, 2023

California Holds Hearing On Internet Link Tax Legislation

Washington – A California Assembly committee will hold a hearing Tuesday afternoon on AB 886, a bill that would tax links based on internet search inquiries. While there is proposed federal legislation to change antitrust rules for some news media outlets, California is the first state to introduce a bill that would follow some unsuccessful attempts in Europe and other countries to tax links to news stories. 
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for policies that support access to information online for more than 25 years and submitted a coalition letter opposing AB 886 signed by 12 public interest and tech groups.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Anyone who values the free flow of information online should oppose attempts like this to tax links to internet users’ searches and browsing. Links are what people use to connect to the information they want.

“Solid journalism is essential to a democracy, but funding it through a link tax to news is not a feasible business model.  The internet depends on linking and we are concerned if lawmakers can make some information taxable to transfer revenue away from some businesses to whatever businesses the party in power favors.”

