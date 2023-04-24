CCIA Response To Push For US Commerce, Trade Officials To Stand Down

The following is in response to the latest pressure U.S. economic officials are under to essentially stand down on a key aspect of their roles—standing up for U.S. economic interests abroad. A letter directed at Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai expresses concern about whether a trade pact currently being negotiated, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), will include provisions to ensure markets are open and fair to U.S. tech companies.

“Omitting digital issues from our free trade priorities would shackle U.S. economic policy to the 20th century. The U.S. can simultaneously secure commitments from trading partners to open their markets to US exports and pursue legitimate regulatory objectives at home.”

“For 75 years, the United States has provided global leadership working to ensure that its exports large and small—and the workers they support—can compete in markets overseas. This goal is equally relevant for digitally-enabled services that permeate the U.S. economy. To not address the benefits of the digital economy in IPEF would be a lost opportunity.”