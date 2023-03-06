PublishedMarch 6, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Submits Written Statement, Letter on Flawed Anti-Tech Legislation Ahead Of Hearing

Washington – Ahead of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing revisiting proposals for a greater governmental role in the design and operation of popular digital services, the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted a written statement to committee leaders. CCIA also urged lawmakers in a letter joined by 8 other associations  to account for competitiveness, privacy and security considerations before reintroducing flawed legislation from the last Congressional session.

In the letter, CCIA wrote, “This approach will boost foreign economic actors and weaken America’s global technology leadership while introducing significant privacy and national security risks, constitutional concerns, and undermining digital trust and safety efforts that protect consumers.” 

CCIA has advocated for a competitive tech industry for more than 50 years, supporting regulators when a dominant player abused its market position.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Policymakers should abandon the idea of forcing leading American firms to play touch football while the rest of the world is playing full tackle. We’ll never get smart competition policy by gerrymandering rules around one group of businesses for the benefit of another. Instead, Congress should pursue principles of general applicability aimed at advancing all consumers’ welfare.”

