CCIA Calls for Balance Regarding Age-Appropriate Design Code Legislation Being Proposed in Several States

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association shares the goals of recent legislative proposals designed to address risks posed to children online. CCIA supports an enhanced level of security and privacy online for children, and encourages legislators to address unintended consequences that may be counterproductive to the legislation’s intent.

CCIA flagged issues could result in constitutional challenges, conflicts with federal law, or additional challenges for digital services companies to restrict inappropriate or dangerous content on their platforms.

CCIA recently expressed its concerns about Maryland HB 901, New Mexico SB 319, Minnesota HF 2257, and a conceptual proposal in Connecticut, HB 6253. CCIA is closely monitoring similar legislation being considered in other states as outlined in this summary.

Currently, digital service providers are working collaboratively to advance online safety by developing products and tools to further the goal of child safety, including incorporating protective design features into their websites and platforms. These efforts, coupled with comprehensive education initiatives, invite innovative solutions that will ultimately benefit consumers and prioritize online safety for all users, including children.

