PublishedMarch 1, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Calls for Balance Regarding Age-Appropriate Design Code Legislation Being Proposed in Several States

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association shares the goals of recent legislative proposals designed to address risks posed to children online. CCIA supports an enhanced level of security and privacy online for children, and encourages legislators to address unintended consequences that may be counterproductive to the legislation’s intent.

CCIA flagged issues could result in constitutional challenges, conflicts with federal law, or additional challenges for digital services companies to restrict inappropriate or dangerous content on their platforms.

CCIA recently expressed its concerns about Maryland HB 901, New Mexico SB 319, Minnesota HF 2257, and a conceptual proposal in Connecticut, HB 6253. CCIA is closely monitoring similar legislation being considered in other states as outlined in this summary.

Currently, digital service providers are working collaboratively to advance online safety by developing products and tools to further the goal of child safety, including incorporating protective design features into their websites and platforms. These efforts, coupled with comprehensive education initiatives, invite innovative solutions that will ultimately benefit consumers and prioritize online safety for all users, including children.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Protecting children and prioritizing online safety is a top concern for digital service providers. CCIA recognizes the desire to create different privacy restrictions for different age levels, and would encourage policymakers to take a balanced approach that narrowly addresses these evolving challenges, complies with federal law and provides clear roadmaps for compliance. Poorly designed legislation could cause implementation challenges or produce consequences counter to legislative intent like requiring providers to collect more data about younger users. CCIA and its members remain committed to continuing their work with policymakers as they navigate these complex issues.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Submits Comments and Testimony Supporting Connecticut Media Literacy Bill

February 28, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered written comments  and will testify Wednesday in support of Connecticut’s proposed H.B. 6760, An Act Concerning Civi...
Read more

CCIA Statement On Canada News Media Bill

February 27, 2023
Canada has proposed legislation to force U.S. digital services into paying media conglomerates for facilitating access to their content online. Recently, Canada’s leadership has criticized industry ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Comment on Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act (H.R. 538)

February 27, 2023
Washington – A bipartisan bill that would require the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to create consumer disclosure guidelines for smart products with audio or visual recording capabilities is expect...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

CCIA Submits Comments, Testifies On Connecticut Digital Advertising Tax Bill

February 27, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered written comments and will testify Monday opposing Connecticut’s proposed H.B. 5673, An Act Concerning the Reformation of...
Read more