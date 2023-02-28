CCIA Submits Comments and Testimony Supporting Connecticut Media Literacy Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered written comments and will testify Wednesday in support of Connecticut’s proposed H.B. 6760, An Act Concerning Civics Education and Media Literacy, which would would establish the Connecticut Civics Education and Media Literacy Task Force and promote the inclusion of civics and media literacy in the public school curriculum.

CCIA strongly believes that children deserve an enhanced level of security and privacy online. While industry efforts to support child safety and privacy online exist, CCIA suggests they could be bolstered by educational curricula focused on how to be a good citizen online.

CCIA’s written comments and testimony recommended additional language for the bill that would incorporate the subject of digital citizenship into the scope of the proposed Task Force’s study and efforts. Taking these steps would help identify standards of appropriate, responsible, and healthy online behavior, and ultimately set the foundation for helping young people establish safer online habits.

CCIA has advocated for policies and market conditions that benefit innovation, the tech sector, and consumers for 50 years.

The following may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: