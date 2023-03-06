CCIA Files Data Privacy Comments To NTIA

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in response to questions about the intersection between data privacy, equity and civil rights. CCIA had encouraged NTIA to consult and collaborate with all stakeholders before developing regulation related to algorithms, AI, and consumer data privacy, and reiterated the need for baseline federal privacy legislation to ensure consistent protections for all individuals and vulnerable communities.

CCIA and its members commend the NTIA for seeking broad engagement and input from stakeholders and the public on ways to approach the civil rights and equity implications of modern data collection and processing.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: