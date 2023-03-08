CCIA Statement On Importance Of Section 230 Ahead Of Senate Judiciary Hearing

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law will examine a law at a hearing Wednesday afternoon that paved the way for the internet as we know it and the ability for various services to allow user-generated content. The law known as Section 230 has come under criticism in a recent Supreme Court case, where companies were criticized for not doing enough to remove dangerous content. Meanwhile, others claim internet services perform too much content moderation.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association advocated for Section 230 when Congress added it to the 1996 Telecommunications Act. The 50-year-old not-for-profit trade association also filed an amicus brief in the recently argued Gonzalez case, supporting websites’ right to moderate online content. CCIA also joined a letter signed by 38 diverse organizations that support Section 230 protections ahead of the hearing today.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: