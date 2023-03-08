CCIA Files Comments On Oregon Consumer Data Privacy Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments in response to Oregon SB 619. CCIA expressed concerns with provisions of the bill and offered areas that lawmakers could consider to support meaningful privacy protections while avoiding interfering with the ability of businesses to meet compliance obligations and allowing consumers to still benefit from innovation.

CCIA stressed the importance of a uniform federal approach to consumer privacy protections, but in the absence of a baseline federal privacy law, recommended that any state approach to address consumer data privacy provide state-to-state consistency and clear regulatory certainty across the nation. CCIA has advocated for baseline federal privacy protections for more than two decades.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: