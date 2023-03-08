PublishedMarch 8, 2023

CCIA Files Comments On Oregon Consumer Data Privacy Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments in response to Oregon SB 619. CCIA expressed concerns with provisions of the bill and offered areas that lawmakers could consider to support meaningful privacy protections while avoiding interfering with the ability of businesses to meet compliance obligations and allowing consumers to still benefit from innovation.

CCIA stressed the importance of a uniform federal approach to consumer privacy protections,   but in the absence of a baseline federal privacy law, recommended that any state approach to address consumer data privacy provide state-to-state consistency and clear regulatory certainty across the nation. CCIA has advocated for baseline federal privacy protections for more than two decades.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Internet users in Oregon deserve meaningful privacy protections that promote a trustworthy information ecosystem, and those protections must also be balanced to make sure that businesses can comply and consumers can benefit from innovation that supports our modern economy.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Joins Industry Letter to U.S. Administration on Addressing Transatlantic Digital Concerns

March 9, 2023
Washington – Ahead of President Biden's upcoming visit with European Commission President von der Leyen, the Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined eight other trade associati...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Corrects the Record on Digital Trade Rules Ahead of IPEF Negotiating Round 

March 9, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has released a paper debunking myths about the impact of digital trade rules in negotiated agreements including the Indo-Pacific E...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Statement On Importance Of Section 230 Ahead Of Senate Judiciary Hearing

March 8, 2023
Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law will examine a law at a hearing Wednesday afternoon that paved the way for the internet as we know it and the abili...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

Global Industry Groups Outline General Principles for UNESCO Internet for Trust Initiative 

March 8, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined other trade groups representing companies across the globe in releasing a statement today regarding the UNESCO Internet for...
Read more