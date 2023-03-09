PublishedMarch 9, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Corrects the Record on Digital Trade Rules Ahead of IPEF Negotiating Round 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has released a paper debunking myths about the impact of digital trade rules in negotiated agreements including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.  

In recent policy discussions on how the United States can work with its partners to deliver on the Administration’s worker-centered trade agenda, digital trade and digital tools generally have been a target for calls to weaken standards. Opponents of effective trade frameworks have sought to misconstrue the positive effects of digital trade, and downplay the benefits of U.S. participation in this vital region, supported by meaningful rules. 

This is timely as negotiators for the Indo-Pacific Economic Partnership (IPEF) will meet in Bali next week to discuss the trade outcomes related to this important initiative.  It is widely expected that the United States will present text proposals on digital trade, an area where strong rules can make a meaningful contribution in support of U.S. jobs, innovation, and economic growth.  

The following can be attributed to Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“Digital trade is a key area of U.S. competitiveness and strong rules in the IPEF agreement could be one of the most commercially valuable outcomes. Promoting and supporting digital exports to the booming markets of the Indo-Pacific would catalyze U.S. innovation and jobs alike. CCIA urges the Parties to prioritize developing enforceable rules that can counter trade-distortive practices, rather than embracing perceived fears of digitalization in general to justify new trade restrictions.”

