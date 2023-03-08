PublishedMarch 8, 2023 reading-tablet

Global Industry Groups Outline General Principles for UNESCO Internet for Trust Initiative 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined other trade groups representing companies across the globe in releasing a statement today regarding the UNESCO Internet for Trust initiative. UNESCO is seeking input on draft guidelines for the regulation of digital platforms, following a conference in Paris last month. While UNESCO has no regulatory power in this field, the guidelines do touch upon important issues such as online free speech, the removal of illegal content, and platform accountability.

In the statement, the signatories reiterate industry’s support for multi-stakeholder discussions on digital platform governance that bring together global voices on shared approaches, recognizing that all stakeholders have a role and important responsibilities in ensuring a free and open Internet.  

The letter outlines nine general principles that should guide the work of the Internet for Trust initiative and the development of the accompanying Guidelines. A final product is expected to be released  later this year.

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Corrects the Record on Digital Trade Rules Ahead of IPEF Negotiating Round 

March 9, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has released a paper debunking myths about the impact of digital trade rules in negotiated agreements including the Indo-Pacific E...
Read more
  • Privacy

CCIA Files Comments On Oregon Consumer Data Privacy Bill

March 8, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments in response to Oregon SB 619. CCIA expressed concerns with provisions of the bill and offered areas that lawmak...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Statement On Importance Of Section 230 Ahead Of Senate Judiciary Hearing

March 8, 2023
Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law will examine a law at a hearing Wednesday afternoon that paved the way for the internet as we know it and the abili...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Content Moderation

38 Groups From Public Interest To Industry Sign Letter Supporting Section 230 Ahead Of Hearing

March 8, 2023
Washington – As the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law plans a hearing Wednesday on the law that enables online services to host user-generated content, diverse organi...
Read more