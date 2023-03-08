Global Industry Groups Outline General Principles for UNESCO Internet for Trust Initiative 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined other trade groups representing companies across the globe in releasing a statement today regarding the UNESCO Internet for Trust initiative. UNESCO is seeking input on draft guidelines for the regulation of digital platforms, following a conference in Paris last month. While UNESCO has no regulatory power in this field, the guidelines do touch upon important issues such as online free speech, the removal of illegal content, and platform accountability.

In the statement, the signatories reiterate industry’s support for multi-stakeholder discussions on digital platform governance that bring together global voices on shared approaches, recognizing that all stakeholders have a role and important responsibilities in ensuring a free and open Internet.

The letter outlines nine general principles that should guide the work of the Internet for Trust initiative and the development of the accompanying Guidelines. A final product is expected to be released later this year.