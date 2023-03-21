CCIA Joins Industry in Expressing Concern About Canada’s Digital Agenda Ahead of President Biden’s Visit

Washington – Ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Canada that begins on March 23, the Computer & Communications Industry Association signed a letter with 9 other industry organizations raising concerns about Canada’s trade-restrictive policies. In particular, three proposals seeking restrictive rules and/or the extracting and redistributing of revenue from U.S. online platforms to Canadian entities are of great concern.

These policies—the Online Streaming Act, the Online News Act, and proposed digital services taxes—reflect inconsistencies with the longstanding and strong trading partnership between the United States and Canada, underpinned by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement.

An excerpt from the letter is available below:

“Given the momentum behind each of these three proposed pieces of legislation, which could pass this year, urgent action is needed to review and mitigate any potential discriminatory effects on U.S. technology companies. As bipartisan members of Congress have argued, the U.S. government should ensure that the USMCA is enforced to avoid these negative outcomes for North American strategic interests.”



CCIA has engaged on these proposals extensively since their introduction. CCIA has published a White Paper on C-18, the Online News Act, and C-11, the Online Streaming Act, as well as materials including a two-pager highlighting the damaging effects of Bill C-18 to U.S. exports, journalism, and the internet ecosystem.

The following can be attributed to Jonathan McHale, Vice President of Digital Trade: