CCIA Files Comments Regarding Connecticut Online Privacy Act

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association today offered comments on SB 3, a bill pending in the Connecticut General Assembly, concerning online privacy and data safety protections.
CCIA supports the adoption of baseline federal-level consumer privacy protections to promote a trustworthy information environment characterized by clear and consistent consumer privacy rights and responsibilities for organizations that collect and process data. However, in the absence of such a federal standard, CCIA understands that state lawmakers are trying to fill the gaps. As state lawmakers consider legislation, CCIA encourages policymakers to take a balanced approach that is risk-focused, technology-neutral, and supports harmonization across state frameworks.
The following comment may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:
“We strongly support the protection of consumer data and understand that Connecticut residents are rightfully concerned about the proper safeguarding of their private health information and data about their children. The legislation as currently drafted, however, would likely lead to the collection of additional sensitive data on all internet users, including children, in order to comply with the bill’s new requirements. In addition, proposed broad definitions pertaining to health data privacy would unnecessarily require consumer consent for everyday tasks like purchasing personal hygiene products, resulting in consent fatigue while providing little benefit to the consumer. CCIA cautions lawmakers against advancing legislation that would have adverse unintended consequences.”