CCIA Expresses Concerns With Texas Digital Protections Legislation Ahead Of Hearing

Washington – The Texas legislature has scheduled a hearing on HB 18 Monday, intending to protect minors online. The bill, however, contains provisions that may conflict with federal law and result in significant unintended consequences such as introducing additional security and privacy concerns that could disproportionately collect more data on children.

The Computer & Communications Industry believes minors deserve enhanced privacy and security measures online. In order to achieve this goal, CCIA would recommend that Texas legislators more narrowly tailor key definitions. As currently written, the bill could implicate a wide array of products and services. HB 18 also does not acknowledge the nuances between what may be “age-appropriate” for a 17- year old vs. a 14 year-old. Texas could address this by ensuring the definition of minor aligns with federal law – currently users under 13.

CCIA has advocated for policies that enable innovation and a competitive U.S. tech industry for more than 50 years.

