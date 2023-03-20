PublishedMarch 20, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Expresses Concerns With Texas Digital Protections Legislation Ahead Of Hearing

Washington – The Texas legislature has scheduled a hearing on HB 18 Monday, intending to protect minors online. The bill, however, contains provisions that may conflict with federal law and result in significant unintended consequences such as introducing additional security and privacy concerns that could disproportionately collect more data on children. 

The Computer & Communications Industry believes minors deserve enhanced privacy and security measures online. In order to achieve this goal, CCIA would recommend that Texas legislators more narrowly tailor key definitions. As currently written, the bill could implicate a wide array of products and services. HB 18 also does not acknowledge the nuances between what may be “age-appropriate” for a 17- year old vs. a 14 year-old. Texas could address this by ensuring the definition of minor aligns with federal law – currently users under 13. 

CCIA has advocated for policies that enable innovation and a competitive U.S. tech industry for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“We understand legislators’ concern regarding the potential risks posed to  young people online, and would encourage Texas lawmakers to more precisely tailor the legislation to meet its stated objectives. More clarity and fine tuning is needed to achieve the legislation’s goals, while also avoiding unintended consequences, such as limiting access to beneficial products and services, or introducing additional  privacy and security risks for children.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Statement on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Negotiation Round

March 20, 2023
Washington – Officials from the United States and their counterparts concluded a negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Bali, Indonesia, with parties discussing a range of iss...
Read more
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Files Comments in Opposition to Tennessee Social Media Content Moderation Bills

March 14, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association today offered comments in opposition to two proposed Tennessee laws, SB 1299/HB 1504 and SB 111/HB 682, which would seek to preven...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy
  • European Union

Data Act: Modest Improvements by EU Parliament and Council Fail To Address Structural Flaws

March 14, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Today, the European Parliament adopted its final report on the Data Act, the proposed EU regulation introducing harmonised rules on data-sharing and access obligations. With Memb...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Joins Industry Letter to U.S. Administration on Addressing Transatlantic Digital Concerns

March 9, 2023
Washington – Ahead of President Biden's upcoming visit with European Commission President von der Leyen, the Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined eight other trade associati...
Read more