CCIA Statement on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Negotiation Round

Washington – Officials from the United States and their counterparts concluded a negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Bali, Indonesia, with parties discussing a range of issues including newly-tabled proposals on digital trade. Launched in May 2022, the U.S. aims for IPEF to solidify the partnership and improve trade and economic cooperation with partners in the region.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association strongly encourages parties to seek robust digital trade rules to set a high-standard agreement and has joined partner industry groups in calling for ambitious digital trade rules in IPEF. CCIA previously offered recommendations to the Biden Administration on priorities for maximizing benefits to the digital economy through this initiative. These recommendations encourage negotiators to tackle new issues undermining the promise of digital trade—whether best practices to guide the common approaches to AI, cybersecurity, digital resiliency, and digital authoritarianism, or rules to counter efforts to impose ‘network usage fees’ on content distributed over the Internet.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation, including open digital trade, for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to Jonathan McHale, Vice President of Digital Trade: