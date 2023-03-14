PublishedMarch 14, 2023

CCIA Files Comments in Opposition to Tennessee Social Media Content Moderation Bills

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association today offered comments in opposition to two proposed Tennessee laws, SB 1299/HB 1504 and SB 111/HB 682, which would seek to prevent digital services from removing certain content published on their platforms. CCIA raised concerns regarding constitutionality, potential conflicts with federal law, and impeding online businesses in their efforts to restrict inappropriate or harmful content on their services.

CCIA emphasized that digital services invest significant resources into developing and carrying out content moderation practices that protect users from harmful or offensive content, and said that under these proposed Tennessee measures, these digital services would not have the flexibility to address new challenges they may face. 

CCIA has advocated for First Amendment rights online for more than 25 years. The following may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Along with prohibiting illegal content, many digital services implement mechanisms to monitor and remove content that may pose risks to their users such as posts that encourage young people to engage in self-harm or other dangerous behaviors. While it is not explicitly illegal to engage in cyberbullying, or to evangelize on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, many digital services remove such content to foster safer online communities and create a more desirable user experience consistent with their established terms of service. Similar laws established in Texas and Florida are now facing legal challenges due to questions surrounding constitutionality – Tennessee should not follow in these footsteps.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy
  • European Union

Data Act: Modest Improvements by EU Parliament and Council Fail To Address Structural Flaws

March 14, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Today, the European Parliament adopted its final report on the Data Act, the proposed EU regulation introducing harmonised rules on data-sharing and access obligations. With Memb...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Joins Industry Letter to U.S. Administration on Addressing Transatlantic Digital Concerns

March 9, 2023
Washington – Ahead of President Biden's upcoming visit with European Commission President von der Leyen, the Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined eight other trade associati...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Corrects the Record on Digital Trade Rules Ahead of IPEF Negotiating Round 

March 9, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has released a paper debunking myths about the impact of digital trade rules in negotiated agreements including the Indo-Pacific E...
Read more
  • Privacy

CCIA Files Comments On Oregon Consumer Data Privacy Bill

March 8, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments in response to Oregon SB 619. CCIA expressed concerns with provisions of the bill and offered areas that lawmak...
Read more