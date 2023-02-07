CCIA’s Response To President Biden’s State Of The Union Address

Washington – In his State of the Union address President Biden pointed to signs of economic progress, but then criticized companies contributing to that success. Digital services in the connected economy help combat inflation with lower prices, and U.S. tech leadership produced $684 billion in digitally-enabled exports in 2021 alone.

In his address, President Biden also appealed to Congress to enact legislation with regard to children online, consumer privacy, and digital competition.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has been advocating for baseline federal privacy rules online for two decades and for policies that enable a competitive U.S. tech industry for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: