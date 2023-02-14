Senate Judiciary Hearing Tuesday Examines How To Protect Children Online

Washington – A week after President Biden’s State of the Union address, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing, “Protecting Our Children Online” on Tuesday 2/14 at 10:00am ET.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has been advocating for baseline federal privacy rules online for two decades and for policies that enable a competitive U.S. tech industry for more than 50 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:
“We agree that children deserve enhanced security and privacy online. Proposals to address children’s safety should take a comprehensive approach that draws on industry expertise in meeting the needs of children and parents. Age-specific regulations that require sites to collect and maintain additional sensitive data on more users, including detailed information on children, in order to comply with the law are counterproductive.”