Senate Judiciary Hearing Tuesday Examines How To Protect Children Online

Washington – A week after President Biden’s State of the Union address, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing, “Protecting Our Children Online” on Tuesday 2/14 at 10:00am ET.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has been advocating for baseline federal privacy rules online for two decades and for policies that enable a competitive U.S. tech industry for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: