February 17, 2023

CCIA Submits Comments Urging the Australian Treasury to Take a Measured Approach to Digital Platform Services Regulation

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments on the Australian Treasury’s Consultation Paper on regulatory reform recommendations from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which is part of the Australian Government’s ongoing Digital Platform Services Inquiry. In its comments, CCIA urged the Treasury to carefully examine the complex business models behind online digital services as well as their interactions within industries before determining any need to address potential competition concerns.

The CCIA comments outline the benefits digital services provide to consumers and discuss the important considerations the Treasury and the Australian Government should take into account in considering whether any new regulation is required. CCIA also underscored the importance of considering alternatives to the ACCC’s proposals and the potential design of any proposed regulation. 

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances competition and innovation for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“The Treasury should continue to focus on gaining a comprehensive understanding of the unique dynamics of the Australian economy to determine if there really is a need for reform in the first place. As part of that, it should consider whether the existing competition framework provides alternatives that could achieve the same objectives without the cost and complexity of a new regulatory regime. Before accepting the ACCC’s recommendations, we recommend that the Treasury carefully evaluate the range of alternatives that already exist to determine which may be better suited to the Australian legal framework and economy.”

