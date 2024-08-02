CCIA Files Amicus Brief Advocating Appropriate Standard for Bringing Online Companies to Court

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) has filed a friend of the court brief at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Briskin v. Shopify supporting a decision that would require plaintiffs’ lawsuits to comport with the U.S. Constitution. A three-judge panel held in 2023 that, under the Due Process clause, a company cannot be sued in a state where the company did not direct its services. The 9th Circuit will review that decision en banc, and its decision could have ramifications for a great deal of internet-based commerce in the United States.

This appeal regards whether a company that provides back-end support to online retailers can be forced to defend claims anywhere in the country simply because their service might facilitate a transaction there. The trial court and appellate panel rejected that result, and now a plaintiff asks the full 9th Circuit to overturn those decisions.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: