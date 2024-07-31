CCIA Submits Comments on the U.S.-Brazil Commercial Dialogue

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today with the International Trade Administration to provide input on proposed topics for the agenda of the 22nd Plenary of the U.S.-Brazil Commercial Dialogue, taking place on September 19, 2024.

The proposed topics seek to build on the Dialogue’s successful work so far on addressing non-tariff barriers to digital trade between the US and Brazil, especially through expanding cross-border data transfer mechanisms, cooperating on AI, and sharing best practices on IP protection. CCIA recognizes the importance of digital trade to the economies of the US and Brazil, and has previously submitted comments on Brazil’s proposed regulation of internet-enable content and Added Value Services and on U.S.-Brazil trade talks under the auspices of the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation.