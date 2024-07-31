Tech Industry Objects to NO FAKES Act

Washington – Senators Coons, D-Del., Blackburn, R-Tenn., Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tillis, R-N.C., introduced the Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act (NO FAKES Act) today, legislation that creates a new intellectual property rights scheme for the use of voice, appearance, or likeness. While the bill may be well-intentioned, the result would undermine Section 230, place limits on freedom of expression, and shrink fair use, principles that have been key to the growth of information gathering on the internet.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for a balanced copyright and fair use laws for more than 50 years.

