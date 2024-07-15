CCIA Files Comments to DOJ on Competition in AI

Washington – As the Department of Justice examines competition within the various industries employing artificial intelligence, the Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments today. The comments, in response to the DOJ’s request for information on competition in AI, touch on a broad range of issues and AI tools from generative AI, which creates content in response to a user’s request, to algorithms that aid pricing.
CCIA pointed to several new market entrants in generative AI and signs that the market is currently dynamic and competitive.
CCIA has advocated for a competitive tech industry for more than 50 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:
“With new companies entering the generative AI market and existing laws barring anticompetitive behavior that would harm consumers, we would recommend the DOJ keep watch for now on market developments and innovation. If competition concerns arise in the future that cannot be addressed under existing U.S. antitrust laws, that would be the appropriate time to consider new regulations to address specific concerns that the current framework may not be able to reach.”