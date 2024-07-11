Apple Pay Case Settlement Paves Way for DMA Compliance

Brussels, BELGIUM – Today, the European Commission announced it agreed to close its investigation into Apple Pay after reaching a settlement with Apple. The European Commission also confirmed the conduct implemented by Apple as a part of the settlement should be jointly considered as a compliance measure with the relevant obligation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and a remedy in the antitrust case.

CCIA Europe welcomes this announcement. The Association has spoken at length about the importance of a clear process. CCIA Europe has also highlighted the tensions between the DMA and other regulations, as well as antitrust enforcement.

Today’s announcement sets a positive precedent to ensure coherence between antitrust cases and the DMA. It is essential that companies are not subjected to different solutions for the same problem under the DMA and competition law, safeguarding both fairness and efficiency.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Senior Vice President, Daniel Friedlaender: