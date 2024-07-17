Computer & Communication Industry Association
CCIA Submits Comments on Brazil’s Child Online Safety Measures

Washington – As Brazil considers age verification and other measures impacting users’ privacy online, the Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments. The submission is in response to the Brazil National Data Protection Authority’s request for comments on issues including privacy, data processing and age verification for children online. In its comments, CCIA noted the benefits of teens accessing information, opportunities and communities of support, and the privacy problems with collecting additional data on all internet users to verify age.