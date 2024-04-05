CCIA Statement on the Outcome of EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council

Brussels, BELGIUM – EU and U.S. officials met this week as part of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council in Brussels and Leuven. The discussion focused on joint actions on AI, including regular dialogues between responsible agencies on AI safety, 6G standards, semiconductors and quantum technologies.

“We are encouraged to see that the European Union and the United States are making positive strides in boosting trade, economic security, and digital collaboration.”

“Today’s transatlantic commitment to deepen collaboration on AI is a welcome step in advancing alignment on responsible AI.”

“In the months to come, we look forward to closer transatlantic engagement for both blocs to strengthen their shared vision and deliver more tangibles for deploying trusted emerging technologies on a global scale. The TTC has an important ongoing role to play.”