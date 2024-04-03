CCIA Statement on FCC Scheduling Net Neutrality Vote for April 25

Washington – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced that an order restoring baseline Open Internet protections will be presented for a vote of the Commissioners during the April 25 Open Meeting. As proposed in October 2023, these protections would safeguard broadband internet traffic from blocking, throttling, paid prioritization, and unreasonable conduct.

CCIA filed comments and letters with the FCC supporting Open Internet rules, and joined other associations years ago in a court brief asserting that the FCC erred in repealing the 2015 Open Internet Order. CCIA has advocated for these types of protections since 2009.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President Stephanie Joyce: