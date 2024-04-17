CCIA Europe Statement on EDPB Opinion on ‘Pay or Consent’ for Large Online Platforms

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) issued the following statement in reaction to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB)’s Opinion 08/2024 on valid consent in the context of ‘pay or consent’ models implemented by large online platforms.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Senior Policy Manager, Claudia Canelles Quaroni:
“With an approach targeted predominantly at large online platforms, the EDPB risks opening a Pandora’s box. A two-speed data protection regime would set a dangerous precedent and directly contradicts the GDPR’s goal of a single, harmonised standard for data protection within the European Union. This would create confusion, reduce legal certainty for businesses and ultimately weaken individuals’ rights.”
“Forcing businesses to offer services at a loss is unprecedented and sends the wrong signals at a time when European leaders are looking to increase the bloc’s competitiveness. This would go against one of the basic principles of an open market economy and the freedom to conduct a business. The notion that contextual advertising may be a suitable alternative for all businesses to generate revenue is unrealistic.”
“All companies should be able to offer paid-for versions of their services. The Bundeskartellamt ruling of the CJEU made it clear that companies can choose how they comply with the EU’s legislative requirements.”