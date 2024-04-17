CCIA Europe Statement on EDPB Opinion on ‘Pay or Consent’ for Large Online Platforms

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) issued the following statement in reaction to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB)’s Opinion 08/2024 on valid consent in the context of ‘pay or consent’ models implemented by large online platforms.

“With an approach targeted predominantly at large online platforms, the EDPB risks opening a Pandora’s box. A two-speed data protection regime would set a dangerous precedent and directly contradicts the GDPR’s goal of a single, harmonised standard for data protection within the European Union. This would create confusion, reduce legal certainty for businesses and ultimately weaken individuals’ rights.”

“Forcing businesses to offer services at a loss is unprecedented and sends the wrong signals at a time when European leaders are looking to increase the bloc’s competitiveness. This would go against one of the basic principles of an open market economy and the freedom to conduct a business. The notion that contextual advertising may be a suitable alternative for all businesses to generate revenue is unrealistic.”

“All companies should be able to offer paid-for versions of their services. The Bundeskartellamt ruling of the CJEU made it clear that companies can choose how they comply with the EU’s legislative requirements.”