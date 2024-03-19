CCIA Voices Opposition to Colorado Social Media Age Verification Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided written comments to Colorado lawmakers today, opposing proposed legislation that would impose age verification and other restrictions on online services in the name of promoting online safety. CCIA outlined that SB 24-158’s provisions on liability for data collection and age verification would not achieve the bill’s stated objectives. Additionally, CCIA expressed concerns that the bill may violate First Amendment rights for digital services by hindering content moderation and restricting access to information online.

CCIA supports enhanced privacy protections for children online, but has concerns that this measure creates additional data collection requirements and associated privacy concerns. CCIA also urges lawmakers to ensure that any proposed protections do not inadvertently hinder users’ access to information and supportive online communities.

The following may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Manager Jordan Rodell: