CCIA Submits Comments Seeking Changes to Korea’s Cloud Certification Rules

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and Information and Communications Technology, asking the agency to adjust its requirements for cloud computing service suppliers seeking to provide service to the public sector in Korea. Last year, Korea made modest changes to its certification process (Cloud Security Assurance Program, or CSAP) applicable to low-risk services, a small part of the market. However, since it left in place numerous other restrictions, not a single foreign supplier has so far succeeded in qualifying to offer cloud services, even at the lowest tier of risk level possible.

The proposed updates to CSAP, targeting mid- and high-risk service do nothing to improve the ability of foreign suppliers to serve this market segment–the most important part of the market. As these requirements are clearly designed to favor local competitors, they are a case of de facto discrimination that is inconsistent with Korea’s obligations under both the WTO and the Korea-United States FTA (KORUS).

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: