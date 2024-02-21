Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedFebruary 21, 2024 reading-tablet

CCIA Offers Comments in Opposition to Florida’s Online Age Verification Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has sent a letter in opposition to Florida HB 1, which mandates age verification for online users, ahead of the Florida Senate’s floor vote on the bill.

While CCIA firmly supports enhanced online protections for children and teens, it is concerned with the provisions in HB 1 and believes the bill will not achieve its stated objectives without severe unintended consequences. The legislation restricts access to the internet for users under 16, which impedes younger user’s First Amendment right to access information – including access to supportive communities. Similar provisions have faced legal challenges in other jurisdictions and judges recently put the laws on hold due to these First Amendment concerns. Further, the bill’s obligation for companies to collect additional information associated with age verification is likely to conflict with other data minimization principles and put younger users’ privacy at risk as companies would need to collect more sensitive personal data.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Although CCIA shares the concerns of lawmakers regarding the safety of children and teens online, HB 1 is not adequately tailored to this objective. It puts young Floridians at risk by restricting their First Amendment right to access information and forcing companies to collect additional sensitive data on internet users. We encourage Florida lawmakers to resist following the path of other states in enacting a law with significant constitutional concerns that risks facing similar legal challenges.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Telecom

Telecom Networks: European Commission Provides Last Lifeline for Rejected Big Telco Demands

February 21, 2024
Brussels, BELGIUM – Today, the European Commission presented a white paper on the future of the EU’s digital infrastructure. Although part of a non-legislative package, the paper does put forward ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA to Testify at USTR Special 301 Hearing Wednesday

February 20, 2024
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is participating in a hearing conducted by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday to solicit input on the agenc...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Files Amicus Brief In Online Privacy Case

February 16, 2024
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed an amicus brief asking the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to affirm the U.S. District Court’s grant of summary judgm...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Supports U.S. Agreement with Five Countries to End Digital Services Taxes

February 15, 2024
Washington – The United States has announced an extension of the deal struck with Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom to terminate their digital services taxes (DSTs). In the deal,...
Read more