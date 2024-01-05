Supreme Court Announces Oral Argument Dates in Landmark First Amendment Cases

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Monday, February 26, 2024, in Moody v. NetChoice & CCIA and NetChoice & CCIA v. Paxton, two landmark cases challenging Florida and Texas statutes that would force digital service providers to publish all third-party content, without editorial discretion, or face onerous regulatory burdens. These “must-carry” laws violate the First Amendment by stripping private companies of their right to curate, organize, and display online content.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material to display and offer to their communities.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: