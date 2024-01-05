Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJanuary 5, 2024

Supreme Court Announces Oral Argument Dates in Landmark First Amendment Cases

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Monday, February 26, 2024, in Moody v. NetChoice & CCIA and NetChoice & CCIA v. Paxton, two landmark cases challenging Florida and Texas statutes that would force digital service providers to publish all third-party content, without editorial discretion, or face onerous regulatory burdens. These “must-carry” laws violate the First Amendment by stripping private companies of their right to curate, organize, and display online content.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material to display and offer to their communities.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The Constitution’s free speech right protects the editorial discretion of websites and digital services from government intervention.  Content moderation is not only an essential trust and safety function, it is a First Amendment-protected activity. After years of litigation, CCIA looks forward to having our constitutional challenges heard in the Supreme Court.”

