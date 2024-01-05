Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJanuary 5, 2024 reading-tablet

CCIA Releases State Competition Landscape Report

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association released a report today, summarizing trends in state competition legislation with a look ahead to the 2024 state legislative sessions, which have already started convening this week.

European lawmakers have sought to establish a precedent for government intervention in markets, something some state lawmakers have looked to replicate in state capitols in recent years, diverging from the traditional approach of allowing markets to determine winners and losers.

CCIA has advocated for competition in the tech industry since 1972.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Since companies operate across state borders, we have concerns about states enacting a  patchwork of differing competition rules that could uproot the current regulatory certainty. We  encourage states to maintain the policies and frameworks that have led to a thriving US tech sector rather than attempting to pass European-style  competition laws. Pivoting to an EU-style approach could threaten American companies’ ability to remain  innovation leaders in global markets.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

Supreme Court Announces Oral Argument Dates in Landmark First Amendment Cases

January 5, 2024
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Monday, February 26, 2024, in Moody v. NetChoice &a...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Joins Supreme Court Brief in “Jawboning” Case Supporting First Amendment Rights of Digital Services

December 21, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed a joint “friend of the court” brief alongside NetChoice, Chamber of Progress, and Cato Institute in support of neither p...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Competition

CCIA Statement In Response To 2023 Merger Guidelines

December 18, 2023
Washington –  The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice have released the final version of the 2023 Merger Guidelines that reflect the agencies’ increased scrutiny to further lim...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation
  • European Union

EU Media Freedom Act: Dangerous Precedent Set by Mandatory Carrying of Media Content for 24 Hours

December 15, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Today, the European Parliament and Council reached a provisional political agreement on the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA). Although the so-called ‘special treatment’ of m...
Read more