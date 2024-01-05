CCIA Releases State Competition Landscape Report

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association released a report today, summarizing trends in state competition legislation with a look ahead to the 2024 state legislative sessions, which have already started convening this week.

European lawmakers have sought to establish a precedent for government intervention in markets, something some state lawmakers have looked to replicate in state capitols in recent years, diverging from the traditional approach of allowing markets to determine winners and losers.

CCIA has advocated for competition in the tech industry since 1972.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: