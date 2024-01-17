Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJanuary 17, 2024 reading-tablet

NY Governor Includes Age Verification for Social Media Proposal in FY2025 Budget

Washington – As part of her budget proposal announced this week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released proposed language that would require age verification and parental consent for minors to use social media platforms. CCIA is deeply concerned by the decision to include a legally dubious age verification proposal in the budget, which would likely jeopardize hundreds of thousands of New York residents’ ability to access information and communities of support that social media can provide.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports enhanced privacy protections for younger users online, but is concerned with certain measures creating additional data collection requirements and associated privacy concerns.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“CCIA strongly believes that young people deserve additional protections when navigating online spaces. The Governor’s decision to incorporate a contentious and legally questionable age verification proposal into the complex budget process is an unfortunate one, as it would ultimately end up harming vulnerable communities throughout the state while providing little benefit for young people. CCIA encourages legislators to work with stakeholders to develop effective approaches to protect younger users while also allowing them access to vital online resources.”

reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Competition

CCIA Response to News Reports EU Regulators May Block iRobot Acquisition

January 18, 2024
In response to news reports, including the Wall Street Journal, that EU competition regulators intend to block Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot, the following can be attributed to Computer & Commu...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Government Competition

CCIA Welcomes New Vice President for Federal Affairs

January 16, 2024
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to welcome Brian McMillan as its new Vice President for Federal Affairs. McMillan most recently served as Chief Counsel...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Offers Comments on Florida’s Proposed Age Verification Bill

January 11, 2024
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments ahead of a Florida hearing on its proposed bill, HB 1, which would require age verification for online users.&n...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Research Finds UK The Most Advanced Digital Economy in Europe

January 11, 2024
Washington – New Research from the CCIA Research Center and Public First shows the United Kingdom boasts the most advanced digital economy in Europe, making it a leading destination for investment, ...
Read more