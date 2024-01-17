NY Governor Includes Age Verification for Social Media Proposal in FY2025 Budget

Washington – As part of her budget proposal announced this week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released proposed language that would require age verification and parental consent for minors to use social media platforms. CCIA is deeply concerned by the decision to include a legally dubious age verification proposal in the budget, which would likely jeopardize hundreds of thousands of New York residents’ ability to access information and communities of support that social media can provide.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports enhanced privacy protections for younger users online, but is concerned with certain measures creating additional data collection requirements and associated privacy concerns.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: