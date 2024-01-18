CCIA Response to News Reports EU Regulators May Block iRobot Acquisition

In response to news reports, including the Wall Street Journal, that EU competition regulators intend to block Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot, the following can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers:

“If the objective is to have more competition in the home robotics sector, this makes no sense.

“There is no plausible risk to competition from a U.S. retailer acquiring a struggling U.S. vacuum maker in a sector overtaken by dynamic Chinese manufacturers. Blocking this deal may well leave consumers with fewer options, and regulators cannot sweep that fact under the rug.”