CCIA Welcomes New Vice President for Federal Affairs

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to welcome Brian McMillan as its new Vice President for Federal Affairs. McMillan most recently served as Chief Counsel and Legislative Director to Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. There he spearheaded efforts to pass multiple pieces of legislation that affect the digital sector.
The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:
“Emerging technologies are poised to usher in a global wave of growth and innovation across the economy, and Brian’s political and technology policy expertise will help provide advice to stakeholders wanting to ensure the United States remains an innovation leader. We are excited to welcome Brian to our team at this critical moment.”