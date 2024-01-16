Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJanuary 16, 2024 reading-tablet

CCIA Welcomes New Vice President for Federal Affairs

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to welcome Brian McMillan as its new Vice President for Federal Affairs. McMillan most recently served as Chief Counsel and Legislative Director to Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. There he spearheaded efforts to pass multiple pieces of legislation that affect the digital sector.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Emerging technologies are poised to usher in a global wave of growth and innovation across the economy, and Brian’s political and technology policy expertise will help provide advice to stakeholders wanting to ensure the United States remains an innovation leader. We are excited to welcome Brian to our team at this critical moment.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Offers Comments on Florida’s Proposed Age Verification Bill

January 11, 2024
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments ahead of a Florida hearing on its proposed bill, HB 1, which would require age verification for online users.&n...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Research Finds UK The Most Advanced Digital Economy in Europe

January 11, 2024
Washington – New Research from the CCIA Research Center and Public First shows the United Kingdom boasts the most advanced digital economy in Europe, making it a leading destination for investment, ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology
  • Tax

CCIA Releases Summary on Harms of Foreign Online News Payments Ahead of AI and Journalism Hearing

January 10, 2024
Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law is holding a hearing this afternoon to consider artificial intelligence issues related to journalism.  The ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology

CCIA Applauds New York Governor’s Investment in Advancing AI Innovation in the State

January 9, 2024
Washington – In her State of the State address this week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to invest over $400 million in public and private investment to establish a state-of-the-art...
Read more