Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedNovember 7, 2023 reading-tablet

EU Political Advertising Rules: More Clarity Needed for Harmonised Implementation

Brussels, BELGIUM – Last night, the EU co-legislators reached a provisional political agreement on the new European rules that will govern the transparency and targeting of political advertising, paving the way for formal adoption of the Regulation.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) reiterates that the tech sector has always supported the Regulation’s overall aim of increasing transparency in political advertising, as well as the underlying objective of safeguarding the integrity of elections and democracy across the European Union.

While progress has been made on important issues during the negotiations, such as clarifying that only paid-for political messages and coordinated campaigns are in scope, the deal still leaves vague language unaddressed, which risks making harmonised implementation difficult.

Personalised ad targeting has made it possible for users to receive advertising that is actually relevant to them, while keeping electoral campaigns affordable. The newly agreed rules will significantly impact the current model, and risk undermining the ability to have meaningful electoral debates online.

CCIA Europe welcomes the 18-month implementation period agreed for most of the provisions. EU negotiators were keen to strike a deal in time for the 2024 European Parliament elections, and some of the new rules will already apply to those EU-wide elections in June next year.

However, caution needs to be applied when introducing new rules for political ads once the electoral process is already underway, in order to avoid creating a confusing framework that would negatively impact political campaigns.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Senior Policy Manager, Claudia Canelles Quaroni:

“CCIA Europe recognises lawmakers’ hard work to reach this landmark agreement. Before the new rules come into force, however, important details still need to be clarified. How can the new ad targeting rules be applied in practice for instance?”

“It is crucial to provide sufficient clarity in order for political advertising publishers to implement the EU’s new ad rules in a proper way, and without harming freedom of expression in electoral processes.”

Industry Responds to USTR Retreat From U.S. Leadership at WTO E-commerce Negotiations

November 7, 2023
Washington -- The Computer & Communications Industry Association  joined a wide coalition of industry representatives in a letter to the White House expressing strong concerns about the  U.S. Tr...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Copyright
  • Innovation Policy

CCIA Files Comments On Copyright And Artificial Intelligence

October 30, 2023
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Copyright Office today, which explain that existing U.S. copyright law is sufficient to address present issu...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Response to USTR Retreat From U.S. Leadership at WTO E-commerce Negotiations

October 25, 2023
Washington -- Today, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced that it will no longer be supporting certain proposals at the World Trade Organization in the ongoing e-commerce negotiations...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition
  • Digital Economy

CCIA Files Brief Supporting Dismissal of FTC’s Case Alleging Unfair Amazon Subscription Practices

October 25, 2023
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed an amicus brief supporting dismissal of the Federal Trade Commission’s complaint against Amazon, arguing that the agency...
Read more