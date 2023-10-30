CCIA Files Comments On Copyright And Artificial Intelligence

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Copyright Office today, which explain that existing U.S. copyright law is sufficient to address present issues regarding AI and copyright. CCIA also recently published a whitepaper outlining the basics of AI technology and recommending best practices for any new AI regulations.

Meanwhile, President Biden has issued an executive order today on Artificial Intelligence that would direct the heads of the Copyright Office and Patent and Trademark Office to make recommendations on the use of copyrighted works to train AI algorithms and copyright protections for AI-generated works as well as on how to treat the use of AI during the invention process.

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Josh Landau:

“CCIA’s members are leaders in AI innovation. Industry-leading AI models have been developed by CCIA members, and many AI models are trained using cloud computing services provided by CCIA members. Taking a thoughtful, risk-based approach to regulating AI technology will help maintain U.S. leadership in this critical area of technology.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Information Policy Ali Sternburg: