Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedOctober 20, 2023 reading-tablet

Network Fees: Coalition Calls on EU Ministers To Reject Big Telco Demands

Brussels, BELGIUM – A broad coalition sent a joint statement in support of the Open Internet to the 27 EU Telecom Ministers and their ambassadors earlier today.

Aside from the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe), signatories include national tech associations (from France, Ireland, and Poland), EU trade associations, and France’s largest internet exchange point, among others.

The signatories stress they stand together fully opposed to any and all of the so-called “fair share” demands by some telecom operators, also known as network usage fees.

Monday and Tuesday next week, national ministers will gather in León for an informal Telecoms Council. Ahead of that meeting, the coalition calls on EU Member States to provide unambiguous political guidance to the Commission to reject network fees once and for all.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Head of Office, Daniel Friedlaender:

“Telecom Ministers need to look at the evidence and listen to all stakeholders. It’s crucial they make it crystal clear to the European Commission that these misguided ‘(un)fair share’ ideas should be rejected once and for all.”

“Making Europeans pay multiple times for the same internet traffic is one of the least popular EU initiatives ever floated in Brussels, and should never have even been considered in the first place. It is time for Europe to move on.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Statement Ahead of U.S.-EU Summit 

October 19, 2023
Washington – President Biden is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Urula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Friday for the planned U.S. EU Summit. ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Asks Massachusetts Lawmakers For Consistency Across Proposed Privacy Laws

October 19, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written comments to the Massachusetts state legislature regarding a slate of consumer data privacy proposals (S. 227/H.6...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Telecom

CCIA Welcomes FCC Vote To Begin New Rulemaking on Net Neutrality

October 19, 2023
Washington - The Federal Communications Commission voted today to seek comment on reinstating Net Neutrality rules. As the agency charged by Congress with protecting consumer access to communications ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

State Legislatures Introduce Over 200 Content Moderation Bills This Session

October 18, 2023
Washington – State legislatures introduced over 200 pieces of legislation regulating online speech this session, according to the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which unveiled i...
Read more