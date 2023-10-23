AI Act: CCIA Europe Warns Against Asymmetric Regulation Ahead of Next EU Trilogue

Ahead of the next round of trilogue negotiations on the EU’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, the Computer & Communications Industry Associations (CCIA Europe) sent a letter to the Spanish Presidency and the European Parliament’s negotiating team.

With only a short time left to reach a deal, CCIA Europe believes the EU co-legislators should avoid undermining the Act’s original risk-based approach by suddenly introducing an expansive asymmetric approach to regulate foundation models and general-purpose AI (GPAI).

As the letter makes clear, the AI Act should not include any asymmetric obligations that inappropriately target a few providers or models, irrespective of risk or use.