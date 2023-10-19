Computer & Communication Industry Association
CCIA Statement Ahead of U.S.-EU Summit 

Washington – President Biden is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Urula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Friday for the planned U.S. EU Summit.  

The longstanding alliance between the U.S. and EU remains critical to addressing global challenges. In recent months, parties have worked hard to address concerns about mutual access to the respective transatlantic markets. The Computer & Communications Industry Association  emphasizes that the conversation should not be one-sided. Overreach in implementing the panoply of digital regulations in the EU, both recently enacted and under development, cannot afford to go unaddressed.

CCIA joined associations representing broad industry interests in a letter to President Biden ahead of the Summit this week reiterating these views. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: 

“With EU firms looking for opportunities to invest in and contribute to the U.S. transition to a greener, more resilient economy, U.S. firms are playing an analogous role in Europe, helping its transition to a more digitally-enabled future. Sustaining such investments, however, takes work, and bilateral engagement on improving the investment climate for U.S. digital firms in Europe will also be a priority. Accordingly, we look to U.S. officials to seek progress in addressing the range of existing and nascent barriers that are impeding a true digital partnership – to the detriment of Europe’s long-term economic success. 

“We are seeing a clear regulatory agenda in the EU that is being left unchecked and that seeks to disadvantage U.S. firms and impair their ability to fairly compete in the European market. We would encourage U.S. officials to raise these market access issues with our long standing allies.”

