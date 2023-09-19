Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedSeptember 19, 2023

Senate Committee To Question FTC Nominees At Hearing Wednesday

Washington – Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell has scheduled a full committee nominations hearing Wednesday to consider three nominees to the Federal Trade Commission, including two Republican candidates. The FTC has been without Republican representation for months after the two Republican members resigned after expressing frustration with the politicization of the agency. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports the FTC having a full bipartisan slate of commissioners.

The following can be attributed to Vice President, Federal Affairs Josh Rogin:

“It is good to see the Senate taking steps to restore a full slate of bipartisan commissioners at the FTC. We would encourage senators to move swiftly to bring balance to the FTC and to examine how the agency may have steered off course from a key component of the job Congress assigned it to do – protect consumers particularly in industries where they have fewer choices.”

